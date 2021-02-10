Here's a look at some of the closings and delays across the ArkLaTex. Be sure and stay connected with the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam for important weather updates. We're On Your Side and here to help keep you and your family safe.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the pool stage was 174.1 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Wednesday was 174.5 feet. * Forecast...The lake to recede to near 172.6 feet by Monday morning. &&
