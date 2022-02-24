Shreveport, LA -- Police were investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured two people after a gathering in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. The gunfire broke out around 7:40 p.m. along Rosary Street at a small community center with people gathered inside. Police tell KTBS that one person inside the building, a man in his twenties, was hit in the upper leg. He was in critical condition leaving the scene and was in surgery late Thursday night. Police say another man heard the gunshots in the neighborhood so he went to check on his mother nearby. He was hit in the ankle and was in stable condition. A witness told KTBS on the scene that he was in his driveway about to head to the store when he heard the gunfire break out. He estimates hearing about 80 shots in several different areas of the neighborhood. He said all the shooting was over within about two minutes. Police investigators were working several different scenes within a few blocks, canvassing the neighborhood looking for evidence. They also served a search warrant on the community center after the shooting.