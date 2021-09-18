SHREVEPORT, La.- Two Shreveport females killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Milam Street late Friday night, have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Zwannica McBride, 34, and Ja’Siyah McBride, 5, both passengers in the vehicle, died in the incident that occurred just after 10 p.m. Zwannica McBride was dead at the scene in the 3500 block of Milam Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Ja’Siyah McBride was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died at 10:41 p.m. Autopsies were ordered for both decedents.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further inquiries should be directed